Borneo hornbill expert Ravinder Kaur gets timely lift

Borneo hornbill expert Dr Ravinder Kaur and the team at work deep in the jungles of Sabah are making a huge difference to the critically endangered bird species.

It is no easy task. To begin with, they have to penetrate deep into the jungles of Kinabatangan in the Malaysian state of Sabah on the Borneo island. They ride boats and trek for miles in some areas. And they’ve encountered hunters, who released warning shots in one encounter.

But nothing deters Ravinder in the pursuit of her passion: the Helmeted hornbill. She studied hornbill breeding ecology and conservation in the Kinabatangan as part of her PhD.

The hornbill princess has received some sweet news. She has landed the Terrestrial Conservation Leadership Award from the Marsh Christian Trust, in partnership with Fauna & Flora International (FFI), for her “significant contribution to sustainable biodiversity at a local level.” With it comes £4,000, money that would go a long way to help them continue their work.

“The Marsh Award came at the right time—it has definitely lifted my spirits. By winning it, I hope our project receives more exposure and we get to connect with future long-term funders to help keep it going strong,” Ravinder was quoted in article released by the Conservation Leadership Programme (CLP).

The hornbills are a family of bird found in tropical and subtropical Africa, Asia and Melanesia. They are characterized by a long, down-curved bill which is frequently brightly colored and sometimes has a casque on the upper mandible. They are cavity breeders and are unable to create their own cavities. The female will remain enclosed inside the cavity for several months and the same pair will reuse the same cavity, year after year.

This is where Ravinder and her team come to play.

“I worked with HUTAN/KOCP to restore tree cavities that were eventually used by oriental pied hornbills (Anthracoceros albirostris) to produce nine chicks,” she told Asia Samachar when asked what have they achieved so far.

Hornbills need natural tree cavities to nest in. However, the challenge is that most of these trees were lost through deforestation.

“We provide breeding opportunities for hornbills in two ways: we build artificial nest boxes for large bodied hornbills and we restore tree cavities to make them suitable for smaller bodied hornbills to use. We’re helping the population,” she said.