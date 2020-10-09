Covid-19: We need to readjust our weddings, bhogs and purabs

It is indeed disheartening to see planned functions at Gurdwaras being cancelled or postponed at the last minute due to sudden announcements for lockdowns in areas concerned.

The recent case being Klang. Weddings or Bhogs or Purbas planned for the weekend bring untold problems and chaos to families and committees.

Imagine just a day or two left for the wedding. Preparations take months. Cards distributed, halls booked, food catered or raw materials bought. Imagine the agony and disappointment that goes with it.

Let’s face it. The Covid-19 is not going to disappear overnight. It may take a year or two to subside. We can’t predict its impact as to where and when. Therefore, let us readjust our programmes accordingly. I am sure the Community understands the situation and would definitely would not mind the adjustments.

Death ceremonies should be limited to immediate families and relations. I have seen this being observed and the family concerned bears with it. Likewise, the Purbas and other thanksgiving ceremonies to be limited to immediate families.

The main events are the weddings. The core event is the Lavaan. Basically what is required are the two families. Let us put aside the elaborate celebrations for now. Make it something like a closed-door affair. I am sure friends and relatives would not mind. We should all cooperate. We can reduce the untold agony to some extend.

Let us face the problem together and help one another in times of need.

Waheguru will guide us. Gurfateh.

Santokh S Randhawa

President, Khalsa Diwan Malaysia