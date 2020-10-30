Queen appoints Sikh lawyer as district judge

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

Lawyer Ranjit Singh Uppal, who is already a deputy district judge and active in providing international legal training to foreign lawyers, has been appointed as a full-time district judge.

The appointment is made by the Queen on the advice of the Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland and the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales Lord Burnett of Maldon, according to a statement released at the UK judiciary website.

The 47 year-old solicitor will be known as District Judge Uppal, the statement added. He was made a deputy district judge in 2010.