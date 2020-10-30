AMCHAM Thailand recognises Bangkok Sikh tailor

They have been in the tailoring business for more than five decades, with the third generation now getting their hands dirty with the enterprise. Quietly, on the side, they have also been actively contributing back to society, especially on the education front.
On Oct 27, American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Thailand recognised Raja’s Fashions with an award for their dedication towards building schools and providing scholarship.
AMCHAM Thailand presented the Bangkok-based bespoke tailors with the Silver Recognition Award at the AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Recognition Award Ceremony 2020.
Held in Bangkok, the event was presided over by AMCHAM Thailand president Greg Wong, U.S. ambassador Michael George DeSombre and Ministry of Commerce deputy permanent secretary Pitak Udomwichaiwat.
Raja’s Fashions was one of the 76 U.S. and Thai businesses recognised at the event that honor the CSR efforts of member companies as well as demonstrate commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities.
The award recognised the 16th school building in Ubon Ratchathani and for the three Amcham Student Scholarships that Raja’s funded.
“We’ve been funding the construction of one school building annually for some years now. This is done as part of an AMCHAM programme. We look forward to continuing giving back to our country’s less fortunate, including scholarships to the underprivileged,” Bobby Gulati told Asia Samachar when contacted.
The business was started by his father Raja Gulati in 1964.