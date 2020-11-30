Sikh police officer victim of racism and bullying, claims Aussie daughter

38-year-old Jasbir Singh who moved to Australia in 2005 from India, had joined NSW Police in 2009.

By Preetinder Grewal | AUSTRALIA |

The daughter of a Sikh NSW police officer claims that her father is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and major depression due to alleged bullying and harassment at work. These claims are also currently being investigated by an independent authority.

38-year-old Jasbir Singh who moved to Australia in 2005 from India, had joined NSW Police in 2009.

Mr Singh, who is now a Senior Constable, started his first assignment in Sydney and was later transferred to a regional area in New South Wales, where he is currently posted since 2013.

SBS Punjabi understands that while working at police stations between 2013 and 2019, Mr Singh made numerous complaints of what he described as being subjected to bullying and racist behaviour by fellow police officers.

In 2016, when Mr Singh became a ‘baptized’ Sikh he was given permission to seek exemption for keeping an uncut beard at work.

Mr Singh’s daughter Ebony alleges that during this time her father claimed that he was often called ‘rat, hippy, brown sugar, terrorist, Muhammed’ by various colleagues just because of his appearance and cultural background.

