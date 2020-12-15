Manjit Kaur (1973-2020), Taiping / Tanjung Rambutan

PATH DA BHOG: 20 December 2020 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, at GURDWARA SAHIB TANJUNG RAMBUTAN, PERAK | Malaysia

ਦੇਹੁ ਸਜਣ ਅਸੀਸੜੀਆ ਜਿਉ ਹੋਵੈ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸਿਉ ਮੇਲੁ ॥੩॥

Deho Sajjan Aseesarhiyaan Jioh Hovai Sahib Sio Mel

My friends, give me your blessings that I may merge with my Lord and Master

SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR

(2.12.1973 – 9.12.2020)

Daughter of Late Sardar Jeeth Singh and Bibi Joginder Kaur of Pokok Assam, Taiping

Daughter-in-law of Sardar Bajan Singh and Late Bibi Sant Kaur of Tanjong Rambutan

Will be deeply missed and forever remembered by loved ones.

Husband: Karamjit Singh

Children: Navinjit Singh, Sanjiveerjit Singh, Ranveerjit Singh

Beloved relatives, supportive neighbours and friends.

Path Da Bhog: 20 December 2020 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, at GURDWARA SAHIB TANJUNG RAMBUTAN, PERAK

For enquiries please contact:

Karamjit Singh 016-5080221

Ajitpal Singh 016-6001366

| Entry: 15 Dec 2020 | Source: Family