Manjit Kaur (1973-2020), Taiping / Tanjung Rambutan

ਦੇਹੁ ਸਜਣ ਅਸੀਸੜੀਆ ਜਿਉ ਹੋਵੈ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸਿਉ ਮੇਲੁ ॥੩॥
Deho Sajjan Aseesarhiyaan Jioh Hovai Sahib Sio Mel
My friends, give me your blessings that I may merge with my Lord and Master
SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR
(2.12.1973 – 9.12.2020)
Daughter of Late Sardar Jeeth Singh and Bibi Joginder Kaur of Pokok Assam, Taiping
Daughter-in-law of Sardar Bajan Singh and Late Bibi Sant Kaur of Tanjong Rambutan
Will be deeply missed and forever remembered by loved ones.
Husband: Karamjit Singh
Children: Navinjit Singh, Sanjiveerjit Singh, Ranveerjit Singh
Beloved relatives, supportive neighbours and friends.
Path Da Bhog: 20 December 2020 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, at GURDWARA SAHIB TANJUNG RAMBUTAN, PERAK
For enquiries please contact:
Karamjit Singh 016-5080221
Ajitpal Singh 016-6001366
