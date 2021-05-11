Prem Kaur (1923-2021), Formerly from Tronoh Mines, Perak

PATH DA BHOG: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia
PREM KAUR
26.4.1923 – 11.5.2021
The family of Prem Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the early morning of 11 May 2021, and was cremated on the same day.
Husband Late Mr Bishen Singh from Khadur Sahib
Children / Spouse:
Piara Singh / Harbans Kaur
Bibi Kaur / Late Son Singh
Pargash Kaur / Hari Singh
Kaka Singh
Azara Singh / Late Gurmit Kaur
Arjan Singh
Late Charan Kaur / Late Major Jagjeet Singh
Late Santok Singh / Nirmal Kaur
Ranjit Kaur / Amajit Singh
Ranjit Singh and spouse Harjit Kaur.
Path da Bhog: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh. (Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)
Contact:
Arjan Singh 018-356 4076
Piara Singh 017-331 3543
| Entry: 11 May 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |