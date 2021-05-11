Prem Kaur (1923-2021), Formerly from Tronoh Mines, Perak

PATH DA BHOG: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia

PREM KAUR

26.4.1923 – 11.5.2021

The family of Prem Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the early morning of 11 May 2021, and was cremated on the same day.

Husband Late Mr Bishen Singh from Khadur Sahib

Children / Spouse: Piara Singh / Harbans Kaur Bibi Kaur / Late Son Singh Pargash Kaur / Hari Singh Kaka Singh Azara Singh / Late Gurmit Kaur Arjan Singh Late Charan Kaur / Late Major Jagjeet Singh Late Santok Singh / Nirmal Kaur Ranjit Kaur / Amajit Singh Ranjit Singh and spouse Harjit Kaur. Path da Bhog: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh. (Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.) Contact: Arjan Singh 018-356 4076 Piara Singh 017-331 3543

| Entry: 11 May 2021 | Source: Family