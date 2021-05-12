By Editor’s Pick | INDIA |

Silent service, I spotted this Sardarji a couple of times on my walk. Quietly offering food to homeless without any fanfare. Today I requested him for a picture which he hesitatingly allowed. Huge respect for such selfless heroes of the society. – Sanjay Arora (Facebook posting on 26 April 2021)

