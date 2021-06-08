Singapore actor Gurmit Singh fined, banned from driving for speeding at 131kmh

By Asia Samachar | SINGAPORE |

Local celebrity Gurmit Singh, famous for his yellow boot presence in a Singapore comedy series, was caught speeding, but apparently he had a story as to how it all happened.

The 56-year-old actor and presenter, best known for his sitcom character Phua Chu Kang, was fined S$800 and banned from driving for three months for speeding on Tuesday (8 June).

The dictrict court was told he was driving at 131kmh at about 9.30pm on April 12 along Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Seletar Expressway, on a road where the limit was 70kmh.

Singh, who was named as Gurmit Singh Virk Chainchal Singh, was unrepresented and turned up in a grey long-sleeved shirt and pants, reported CNA.

So, what happened. Gurmit told the court that he was driving to fetch his son from the workplace he was interning at when he noticed a “flapping sound”.

“After I got him I wanted him to hear the same sound, so I realised it comes out at 100kmh,” he said, as reported by CNA. “Of course I’m not saying I should drive at that speed at that street, but it was just a short (distance). I don’t know how I got 131, I wish I knew, but I just ask the court’s understanding that I’m not this reckless driver who does this daily. It’s just a one-off thing I wanted my son to hear.”

First time offenders can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,000, or both.

