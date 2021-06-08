What to Watch: Love, Death and Robots will leave you mind-boggled

I'm not so impressed with the present season. But season one, which debuted in early 2019, is worth definitely watching.

By Movie Walla | What To Watch |

If you’re bored at home during this lockdown and want something to watch that will not tie you down for a long period, Love, Death and Robots is the show for you.

It’s dark, it’s intense and it’s dangerously close to perfection.

The second season was released a few weeks ago on content platform and production behemoth Netflix.

I’m not so impressed with the present season. But season one, which debuted in early 2019, is definitely worth watching. It features 18 short films.

However, some reviewers have said that Season 2 was a big improvement over Season 1. I let you be the judge.

In both seasons, some of the episodes will take you a whole minute to figure out if it was live action or animation. Some of the animations are superbly done. I was fooled into thinking some were live shots. Instead, they turned out to be animations. Impressive!

I would compare this to British dystopian science fiction anthology television series Black Mirror except that some of episodes are much shorter.

Love, Death and Robots is a treat for sci-fi and fantasy fans. It brings to us stories with interesting twists, leaving you mind-boggled. Chef’s kiss.