Marlene Kaur moves from HSBC to Al Rajhi

The financial institution communication veteran will steer corporate affairs at the Islamic bank as it works to cement its footprint in Malaysia

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia has tapped financial institution communication veteran Marlene Kaur as its new corporate affairs director as the Islamic bank works to cement its footprint in Malaysia.

Marlene brings with her more than 20 years of global corporate affairs experience in communications, strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, public affairs. She was most recently communications head at HSBC Malaysia, and the communications lead for the global bank’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Business Corridors for Asia Pacific. She leaves after serving close to a decade at HSBC.

Marlene holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Western Michigan University, United States of America and has worked for various organizations such as Philip Morris International and Tesco.

Marlene will drive the strategic communications, media relations, branding and corporate sustainability functions at Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia.

The bank also announced the appointment of Mo Khurram as its chief transformation and change management. He leaves low cost airliner AirAsia where he was the people operations head. As part of the role, he had established people processes using collaborative digital platforms and cloud based technology to implement a more cost effective people function.

“The appointment of these senior leadership positions is a testament to our commitment to increase our market presence locally, where we have a strategic advantage in Islamic Banking. I am confident that Marlene and Mo will play an instrumental role in advancing Al Rajhi Bank’s ambition to be the number one foreign Islamic bank in Malaysia,” Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia CEO Arsalaan Ahmed (Oz Ahmed) said in a statement.

RELATED STORY:

Karnjote Singh joins HSBC Singapore as VP loan management (Asia Samachar, 29 April 2021)