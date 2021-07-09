Hindutva’s threat to academic freedom – RNS

Hindutva is a form of hate little known in most of North America. Distinct from the Hindu faith, Hindutva is a political ideology that dates back roughly 100 years, to the time when British rule in India was being contested. But in recent years, Hindutva has been instrumental in transforming India’s once pluralistic and secular democracy into an ethnonationalist state defined by Hindu supremacy and human rights violations.

Hindutva’s transformation is not for India alone. Hindutva is, and has been for some years, a global phenomenon. Nor is it restricted to the political realm. Stifling speech in Kashmir, in Delhi and elsewhere in India, those who promote the harmful and discriminatory ideology of Hindutva have targeted academics, activists and students who research and teach about South Asia and its history.