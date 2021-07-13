Sikh activists raise ‘issues of concern’ at Euro 2020 final

A group of Sikhs in attendance at yesterday’s #ENGITA #Euro2020Final game at Wembley stadium used the occasion to draw attention to ongoing issues of concern to the entire international Sikh community, such as #FreeJaggiNow, #WestMidlands3 and the #FarmersProtest.

These issues are being raised by Sikh activists and organisations across the UK and also internationally.

#FreeJaggiNow is about the case of Jagtar Singh Johal, Scottish Sikh arbitrarily tortured and detained in India for nearly four years without being convicted of a crime.

#WestMidlands3 is about an Indian state attempt, now sanctioned by the UK Home Office, to extradite three British born Sikhs to India to face the death penalty for accusations of crimes they have already been investigated and cleared for.

#FarmersProtest is an ongoing stand against the Indian govt’s forced implementation of three new farming bills which will lead to exploitation and land bankruptcy of farmers, something which will impact millions of Sikhs across India. – Source: Sikh PA