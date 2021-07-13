Nijindar Singh (1950-2021), Ipoh

I N L O V I N G M E M O R Y O F
NIJINDAR SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR CHANAN SINGH
“A true inspiration to his family and those whose lives he has touched. He was much loved and appreciated by his mother, wife, siblings, daughters, sons-in-law, granddaughters, grandsons, nephew, nieces, uncles, aunties, and friends.”
Village: Kampung Simee, Ipoh & Dakoha, Gurdaspur
Mother: Amar Kaur
Wife: Ram Kaur
Daughters & Sons in Law:
Manjeet Kaur & Amreet Singh
Sangita Kaur & Gurdial Singh
Darshan Kaur & Qi
Kiranjit Kaur
Arvindar Kaur
Grandchildren: Sachleen Kaur, Hasleen Kaur, Ashishpreet Singh, Noah D Q
Brothers & Sisters:
Late Sardarni Darchoo Kaur
Justbee Kaur
Gurbachan Kaur
Sivindar Kaur
Swarna Singh
Late Sardar Pritam Singh
Khalwant Kaur
Balbir Singh
Datuk Gurjeet Singh
Keeping the current SOPs in mind, Path Da Bhog will be done within immediate family members.
Contact: Datuk Gurjeet Singh @ 0125037222
| Entry: 13 July 2021 | Source: Family
