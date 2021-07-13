Nijindar Singh (1950-2021), Ipoh

I N L O V I N G M E M O R Y O F

NIJINDAR SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR CHANAN SINGH

“A true inspiration to his family and those whose lives he has touched. He was much loved and appreciated by his mother, wife, siblings, daughters, sons-in-law, granddaughters, grandsons, nephew, nieces, uncles, aunties, and friends.”

Village: Kampung Simee, Ipoh & Dakoha, Gurdaspur

Mother: Amar Kaur

Wife: Ram Kaur

Daughters & Sons in Law:

Manjeet Kaur & Amreet Singh

Sangita Kaur & Gurdial Singh

Darshan Kaur & Qi

Kiranjit Kaur

Arvindar Kaur

Grandchildren: Sachleen Kaur, Hasleen Kaur, Ashishpreet Singh, Noah D Q

Brothers & Sisters:

Late Sardarni Darchoo Kaur

Justbee Kaur

Gurbachan Kaur

Sivindar Kaur

Swarna Singh

Late Sardar Pritam Singh

Khalwant Kaur

Balbir Singh

Datuk Gurjeet Singh

Keeping the current SOPs in mind, Path Da Bhog will be done within immediate family members.

Contact: Datuk Gurjeet Singh @ 0125037222

| Entry: 13 July 2021 | Source: Family