Dharam Khur (Dharmo), Singapore, Formerly Chemor

Dharam Khur (Dharmo) d/o Gandar Singh

Wife of Late Kishen Singh Minhas

Age: 97

Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2026

Forever missed by beloved family members

Sons & Daughters-in-law:

Late Mukhtiar Singh & Amarjit Kaur

Late Avtar Singh & Lily Singh

Late Ranjit Singh & Harbajan Kaur

Balbeer Singh

Daughters & Son-in-law:

Jasbeer Kaur

Nirmal Kaur & Late Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Rakesh Singh

Pramila Kaur

Sanjeev Singh

Rhandeev Singh

Harvinder Singh

Rashvinder Singh

Melvinder Singh

Jeslinder Kaur

Great-Grandchildren:

Neel

Ethanjeet

Amiya

Iris

Umajeet

Jadenjeet

Audriya Haaira

Cherished by all siblings, caregivers (Lusi, Su and Fitri), and relatives & friends

LAST RITES

Wednesday, 1st April 2026

4:30pm: Cortege will leave the residence, Block 9 Gloucester Road

5.45pm: Cremation at Mandai Crematorium Hall 4

AKAAND PATH

Commences at 1pm, Thursday, 2nd April at Central Sikh Gurdwara

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 4th April 2026, from 1pm to 2pm, at Central Sikh Gurdwara

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 March 2026 | Source: Family

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