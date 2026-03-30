Dharam Khur (Dharmo), Singapore, Formerly Chemor

Dharam Khur (Dharmo) d/o Gandar Singh
Wife of Late Kishen Singh Minhas
Age: 97
Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2026
Forever missed by beloved family members
Sons & Daughters-in-law:
Late Mukhtiar Singh & Amarjit Kaur
Late Avtar Singh & Lily Singh
Late Ranjit Singh & Harbajan Kaur
Balbeer Singh
Daughters & Son-in-law:
Jasbeer Kaur
Nirmal Kaur & Late Sarjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Rakesh Singh
Pramila Kaur
Sanjeev Singh
Rhandeev Singh
Harvinder Singh
Rashvinder Singh
Melvinder Singh
Jeslinder Kaur
Great-Grandchildren:
Neel
Ethanjeet
Amiya
Iris
Umajeet
Jadenjeet
Audriya Haaira
Cherished by all siblings, caregivers (Lusi, Su and Fitri), and relatives & friends
LAST RITES
Wednesday, 1st April 2026
4:30pm: Cortege will leave the residence, Block 9 Gloucester Road
5.45pm: Cremation at Mandai Crematorium Hall 4
AKAAND PATH
Commences at 1pm, Thursday, 2nd April at Central Sikh Gurdwara
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 4th April 2026, from 1pm to 2pm, at Central Sikh Gurdwara
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 March 2026 | Source: Family
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