Karthibir Singh Gill (Hardeep) (1952 – 2026), Segambut, Formerly Chemor, Perak

Karthibir Singh Gill (Hardeep)
(24.12.1952 – 30.3.2026)
Sri Putramas 2 Off Jalan Kuching Segambut, KL (Formerly Chemor, Perak)
Parents: Late Kartar Singh and late Sila Kaur
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Suharan Kaur (Mena)
Son & Spouse: Taranjiv Singh & Sharanjit Kaur
Daughter & Spouse: Harpreet Kaur & Manraj Singh Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Etashlyn Kaur Gill
Eshania Kaur Gill
LAST RITES
Tuesday, 31 March 2026
10.00am : Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
2pm : Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
2.30pm onwards : Last respect
4pm: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 11 April 2026
From 4pm to 6pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
For more details, please contact
Reymen : 012 276 6284
Manraj : 014 609 3999
KJ : 0111 1991 664
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 April 2026 | Source: Family
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