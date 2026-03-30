Karthibir Singh Gill (Hardeep) (1952 – 2026), Segambut, Formerly Chemor, Perak

Karthibir Singh Gill (Hardeep)

(24.12.1952 – 30.3.2026)

Sri Putramas 2 Off Jalan Kuching Segambut, KL (Formerly Chemor, Perak)

Parents: Late Kartar Singh and late Sila Kaur

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Suharan Kaur (Mena)

Son & Spouse: Taranjiv Singh & Sharanjit Kaur

Daughter & Spouse: Harpreet Kaur & Manraj Singh Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Etashlyn Kaur Gill

Eshania Kaur Gill

LAST RITES

Tuesday, 31 March 2026

10.00am : Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

2pm : Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

2.30pm onwards : Last respect

4pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 11 April 2026

From 4pm to 6pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

For more details, please contact

Reymen : 012 276 6284

Manraj : 014 609 3999

KJ : 0111 1991 664

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 April 2026 | Source: Family

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