Central Sikh Temple’s Istri Sat Sang marks 80 years

Kirtan as CST’s Istri Sat Sang turns 80, MP Shawn Loh invited as guest of honour – Photo: ISS / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The women’s wing of the Central Sikh Temple (CST) marked a significant milestone as it celebrated 80 years of service, bringing together around 250 Sikh women from across Singapore in a vibrant show of unity and devotion.

Held on March 25, 2026, at the gurdwara’s premises in Towner Road, the celebration honoured the enduring legacy of Istri Sat Sang (ISS), a fellowship rooted in spiritual practice, community support, and women’s empowerment.

The gathering saw participants fill the Darbar Sahib with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib and kirtan shabads, reflecting the spirit of ‘Ekta’ (unity), the chosen theme for the anniversary year.

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ISS traces its origins back to 1946, in the aftermath of World War II, when a group of Sikh women began meeting weekly at the gurdwara, then located at Queens Street. Beyond prayers, their efforts were deeply practical and compassionate.

“An urgent task these women partook in then was skilling Sikh war widows in sewing as a craft to empower them to provide for their families. As this group of women also engaged in the recitation of prayers and kirtan, it came to be known as Istri Sat Sang,” ISS president Hardip Kaur Gill told Asia Samachar.

Hardip paid tribute to past and present members, acknowledging their “selfless sewa” in sustaining weekly prayers and fellowship over the decades.

The organisation was formally registered as a religious body in Singapore in 1964 and has since evolved into a key platform for Sikh women across generations. It elects a committee to run the organisation for a two-year term.

Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Shawn Loh, who was invited as the guest of honour, lauded the occasion’s theme of Ekta—unity—noting that unity operates at many levels—families, communities, nations, and the world at large—and that at each level, it is vital for peace.

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“I also found out today that some of the members know my parents, so it is indeed a homecoming,” said the former civil servant and first-term MP.

CST’s Istri Sat Sang committee for 2025-2027 with MP Shawn Loh – Photo: ISS / Asia Samachar

ISS secretary Emeritus Professor Berinderjeet Kaur noted that ISS strives to remain relevant and vibrant for Sikh women from all walks of life in Singapore.

“The weekly fellowship and bonding after the prayers, over cha and bites, have been good for body and soul,” she said.

As ISS enters its ninth decade, the anniversary celebrations underscore not just a historical milestone, but an ongoing journey of faith, service, and sisterhood within Singapore’s Sikh community.

The CST is the flagship gurdwara managed by the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB), which oversees several Sikh institutions and gurdwaras in Singapore.

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