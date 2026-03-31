Jasyindar steps into top JPJ Negeri Sembilan role

Jasyindar Singh Shindu begins stint as director of JPJ Negeri Sembilan on March 30, 2026 – Photo: JPJ / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Jasyindar Singh Shindu Jaimal Singh has been appointed director of the Negeri Sembilan branch of the Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ).

He assumed the role on March 30. The position is a state-level leadership post within JPJ, which comes under Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport.

A career officer within the road transport department, Jasyindar will oversee vehicle licensing, enforcement operations, and road safety administration across Negeri Sembilan.

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