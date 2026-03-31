Ride 2 Serve: Five reasons why you can go further as a team!

Gurbinder Singh and fellow riders in the 518km cycling through Desaru, Mersing, Batu Pahat and back to Singapore, as part of the Ride-2-Serve fund raising effort. Asia Samachar is a media of the event – Photo: Gurbinder

By Gurbinder Singh | Singapore |

No matter how ambitious the goal, success is rarely a solo journey. A couple of days ago, along with our team of dedicated cyclist, we embarked on a 518KM charity ride with Ride-to-Serve, cycling through Desaru, Mersing, Batu Pahat and back to Singapore.

What started as a Fundraiser for Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), turned into a journey of grit, brotherhood and pure teamwork. Every steep climb, every headwind, every excruciating kilometre under the scorching sun was possible, only as a team.

SOME RECENT UPDATES ON THE RIDE2SERVE: HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE & HERE

This journey is also a reminder of how fortunate many of us are and the responsibility we have to give back to society. Every kilometre we rode supports a mission to serve communities in need, regardless of race, language or religion. During the course of this ride, over S$300,000 was successfully raised for the needy. Our appreciation to those who contributed.

(This is an extract of the author’s LinkedIn entry. For the full article, go here. The cyclists ended the ride on March 30, 2026)

The riders in the 518km cycling through Desaru, Mersing, Batu Pahat and back to Singapore, as part of the Ride-2-Serve fund raising effort. Asia Samachar is a media of the event – Photo: Gurbinder Singh

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