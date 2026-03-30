Mata Isar Kaur (1935 – 2026), Segambut

Isar Kaur d/o Sham Singh

Village: Monmanwal (Batala, Gurdaspur, Punjab)

7.11.1935 – 29.3.2026

She will be remembered with love, gratitude and deep affection. Her life was a beautiful example of kindness, patience and devotion to her family.

She welcomed everyone with warmth, listened with compassion and loved with her whole heart.

Her memory will live on in the stories we share, the values she taught us and the love she planted in each of us.

Husband: Late Chanan Singh Uppal

Children & Spouses:

Mdm. Jasbee Kaur (Biri) & Late Sardar Sawinder Singh Late Sardar Jeswan Singh & Mdm. Jaswant Kaur Sardar Krpal Singh (Shindey) & Mdm. Serjit Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouses:

Baljit Singh Uppal & Sarjit Kaur Kulwant Singh Uppal & Kiranjeet Kaur Baljinderjit Singh Uppal & Jasreen Kaur Hardip Singh Uppal & Dalvinder Kaur Kelvindrjit Singh Uppal & Pearljit Kaur Parviinderpal Singh Uppal & Tasreena Kaur Jaeshinthaa Kaur Uppal & Arvin Raj Singh Gill

Great Grandchildren:

Gurpreet Kaur Ishkirat Kaur Uppal Gursimar Kaur Jaskirat Kaur Uppal Araavv Singh Uppal Arashh Singh Uppal Abkirat Kaur Uppal Veer Raaj Singh Rayyhann Singh Uppal Ekjoth Singh Uppal

Relatives & Friends

LAST RITES

Monday, 30 March 2026

1:00pm: Cortege leaves residence at No 12, Jalan Jambu Golok, Taman Sri Delima, Off Jalan Kuching, Segambut, 51200, KL

2.30pm: Arrival at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

4:00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamsham Bhoomi

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 11 April 2026, 9am to 12noon

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

019 344 3035 – Krpal Singh (Shindey)

014 931 6507 – Hardip Singh

012 664 6766 – Kelvin Singh Uppal

012 336 3623 – Parviin Singh Uppal

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here