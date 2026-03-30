Mata Isar Kaur (1935 – 2026), Segambut

Isar Kaur d/o Sham Singh
Village: Monmanwal (Batala, Gurdaspur, Punjab)
7.11.1935 – 29.3.2026
She will be remembered with love, gratitude and deep affection. Her life was a beautiful example of kindness, patience and devotion to her family.
She welcomed everyone with warmth, listened with compassion and loved with her whole heart.
Her memory will live on in the stories we share, the values she taught us and the love she planted in each of us.
Husband: Late Chanan Singh Uppal
Children & Spouses:
- Mdm. Jasbee Kaur (Biri) & Late Sardar Sawinder Singh
- Late Sardar Jeswan Singh & Mdm. Jaswant Kaur
- Sardar Krpal Singh (Shindey) & Mdm. Serjit Kaur
Grandchildren & Spouses:
- Baljit Singh Uppal & Sarjit Kaur
- Kulwant Singh Uppal & Kiranjeet Kaur
- Baljinderjit Singh Uppal & Jasreen Kaur
- Hardip Singh Uppal & Dalvinder Kaur
- Kelvindrjit Singh Uppal & Pearljit Kaur
- Parviinderpal Singh Uppal & Tasreena Kaur
- Jaeshinthaa Kaur Uppal & Arvin Raj Singh Gill
Great Grandchildren:
- Gurpreet Kaur
- Ishkirat Kaur Uppal
- Gursimar Kaur
- Jaskirat Kaur Uppal
- Araavv Singh Uppal
- Arashh Singh Uppal
- Abkirat Kaur Uppal
- Veer Raaj Singh
- Rayyhann Singh Uppal
- Ekjoth Singh Uppal
Relatives & Friends
LAST RITES
Monday, 30 March 2026
1:00pm: Cortege leaves residence at No 12, Jalan Jambu Golok, Taman Sri Delima, Off Jalan Kuching, Segambut, 51200, KL
2.30pm: Arrival at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
4:00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamsham Bhoomi
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 11 April 2026, 9am to 12noon
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
019 344 3035 – Krpal Singh (Shindey)
014 931 6507 – Hardip Singh
012 664 6766 – Kelvin Singh Uppal
012 336 3623 – Parviin Singh Uppal
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 March 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here