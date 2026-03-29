Joginder Singh (1959 -2026), Ex-TNB Ipoh

Joginder Singh S/O Gurbux Singh
(Ex-TNB Ipoh)
28 August 1959 – 27 March 2026
Parents: Late Dalip Kaur & Late Gurbux Singh (Canning Garden)
FINAL RITES
Saturday, 28 March 2026
Wake: 9.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya Cortege leaves for MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong at 3.00pm Saskaar at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong at 4.00pm
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 4 April 2026 5.00pm – 7.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road, Ipoh)
Contact Details:
Pat: 012-2011397
Janice: 012-3059001
Deeply missed and forever remembered by all those he loved.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family
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