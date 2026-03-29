Joginder Singh (1959 -2026), Ex-TNB Ipoh

Joginder Singh S/O Gurbux Singh

(Ex-TNB Ipoh)

28 August 1959 – 27 March 2026

Parents: Late Dalip Kaur & Late Gurbux Singh (Canning Garden)

FINAL RITES

Saturday, 28 March 2026

Wake: 9.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya Cortege leaves for MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong at 3.00pm Saskaar at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong at 4.00pm

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 4 April 2026 5.00pm – 7.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road, Ipoh)

Contact Details:

Pat: 012-2011397

Janice: 012-3059001

Deeply missed and forever remembered by all those he loved.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

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