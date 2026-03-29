Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK performs kirtan at historic Red Fort

NKJ maiden Gurbani Kirtan programme at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on March 28, 2026 – Photo: NKJ / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | India |

For the first time, Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK (NJK), led by Bhai Harinder Singh, performed Gurbani Kirtan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort.

Held in conjunction with Fateh Diwas, the Kirtan Semagam on Saturday (March 28) carried deep historical resonance, with the venue closely linked to the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life defending religious freedom.

The event symbolised the triumph of truth and courage, while creating a spiritually charged atmosphere that connected Sikh heritage with present-day devotion, drawing people of diverse backgrounds together through the universal message of Gurbani.

Today, the jatha will be doing kirtan and katha at the gurudwara in B2 Block, Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Join the conversation on this story on Asia Samachar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

RELATED STORY:

From the UK to Southeast Asia, Bhai Harinder Singh carries the language of kirtan (Asia Samachar, 8 Jan 2026)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here