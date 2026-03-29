Mithi Yaad: Amar Singh (Kelab Aman) & Charan Kaur (Bidor, Perak)

In Loving Memory of my Parents

AMAR SINGH A/L HARNAM SINGH (KELAB AMAN)

21.8.1938 – 9.4.2025

CHARAN KAUR A/P PRITAM SINGH (BIDOR, PERAK)

15.11.1944 – 10.2.2004

My love for you is forever and you will always be in my heart.

Departed but never forgotten.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered

by your loving family, relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 5 April 2026

From 9.30am to 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Your presence is much appreciated.

For further information please contact :

Baljit Kaur 019 – 230 5908

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family

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