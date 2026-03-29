Mithi Yaad: Amar Singh (Kelab Aman) & Charan Kaur (Bidor, Perak)

In Loving Memory of my Parents
AMAR SINGH A/L HARNAM SINGH (KELAB AMAN)
21.8.1938 – 9.4.2025
CHARAN KAUR A/P PRITAM SINGH (BIDOR, PERAK)
15.11.1944 – 10.2.2004
My love for you is forever and you will always be in my heart.
Departed but never forgotten.
Deeply missed and fondly remembered
by your loving family, relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 5 April 2026
From 9.30am to 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Your presence is much appreciated.
For further information please contact :
Baljit Kaur 019 – 230 5908
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 March 2026 | Source: Family
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