Noida airport opens, set to ease congestion in Delhi skies

The Noida International Airport is located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, about 75km from New Delhi

Noida International Airport in located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, about 75km from New Delhi

By Asia Samachar | India |

India has opened a second international airport serving its capital region, marking a major milestone in the country’s expanding aviation sector and broader economic ambitions.

The Noida International Airport, is located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, about 75km from New Delhi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 28) as part of efforts to ease congestion and enhance connectivity across the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR).

The airport is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually in its initial phase, with capacity expected to scale up to 70 million passengers over time. It will operate alongside the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport as part of an integrated aviation system aimed at strengthening Delhi-NCR’s position as a global aviation hub.

Describing the project as a symbol of transformation, Modi said the airport reflects “India’s new spirit” and represents a key step in accelerating development in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. “This airport will act as a catalyst for development. It will open up new avenues for the youth and farmers of western Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The airport is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, benefiting cities such as Agra, Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad, while also supporting trade through its cargo-handling capabilities. A multi-modal cargo hub has been incorporated into the design to facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen supply chains.

A key component of the project is the inclusion of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at reducing India’s reliance on overseas aviation servicing. Currently, a large proportion of Indian aircraft undergo MRO work abroad. The new facility is expected to retain revenue within the country while creating skilled employment opportunities and strengthening the domestic aviation ecosystem.

The development comes amid rapid growth in India’s aviation sector, driven by rising demand and government policies to expand air connectivity. The number of airports in the country has more than doubled over the past decade, supported by initiatives such as the UDAN scheme, which has made air travel more accessible to smaller towns and ordinary citizens.

With its scale, infrastructure and long-term expansion potential, the Noida International Airport is poised to play a central role in India’s aviation growth while contributing to economic activity across northern India.

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