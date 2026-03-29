Karamjeet Singh (1955 – 2026), Ipoh

Sardar Karamjeet Singh

Mother: Jogindar Kaur A/L Labh Singh

Father: Ajaib Singh A/L Santa Singh

Village: Chabhal (Dhillon)

19.11.55 – 28.3.2026

Wife: Sharon Kaur

Children : Rooppriya Kaur

Sisters:

Jit Kaur (Balakong)

Ranjit Kaur (JB)

Inderjit Kaur (Gopeng)

Brothers:

Pajan Singh (Ipoh)

Late Dharam Singh (Balakong)

Sawaran Singh (Ipoh)

A host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends

FINAL RITES

Monday, 30 March 2026

3:00pm

Cremation beside Wadda Gudwara Sahib Ipoh

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 11th April 2026

Time: 10am to 12 noon

Wadda Gudwara Sahib Ipoh

For more information, please contact:

014 931 1203 Simran Singh

019 377 1881 Pajan Singh

016 531 7056 Sawaran Singh

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 March 2026 | Source: Family

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