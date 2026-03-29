Karamjeet Singh (1955 – 2026), Ipoh

Sardar Karamjeet Singh
Mother: Jogindar Kaur A/L Labh Singh
Father: Ajaib Singh A/L Santa Singh
Village: Chabhal (Dhillon)
19.11.55 – 28.3.2026
Wife: Sharon Kaur
Children : Rooppriya Kaur
Sisters:
Jit Kaur (Balakong)
Ranjit Kaur (JB)
Inderjit Kaur (Gopeng)
Brothers:
Pajan Singh (Ipoh)
Late Dharam Singh (Balakong)
Sawaran Singh (Ipoh)
A host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends
FINAL RITES
Monday, 30 March 2026
3:00pm
Cremation beside Wadda Gudwara Sahib Ipoh
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 11th April 2026
Time: 10am to 12 noon
Wadda Gudwara Sahib Ipoh
For more information, please contact:
014 931 1203 Simran Singh
019 377 1881 Pajan Singh
016 531 7056 Sawaran Singh
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 29 March 2026 | Source: Family
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