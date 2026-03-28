Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann (1956 – 2026), Ipoh (Former Head of Department, ENT, Ipoh General Hospital)

Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann a/l B. Mahinder Singh Mann

Ipoh (Former Head of Department, ENT, Ipoh General Hospital)

Village: Pherumann, District Amritsar

31.8.1956 – 28.3.2026

Wife: Datin Mungit Kaur Sandhu

Children / Spouses:

Dr Gagandeep Singh Mann / Jasverenjit Kaur Randhawa

Dr Harnavindeep Singh Mann / Thanita Kaur Gill

Dr Navrajdeep Singh Mann

Grandchildren:

Rheiaa Kaur Mann

Kiaandeep Singh Mann

FUNERAL PROGRAMME

Sunday, 29 March 2026

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Wake at residence at 48, Jln Hassan, Lim Garden, 30100 Ipoh

Monday, 30 March 2026

9:00 AM: Sukhmani Sahib & Kirtan at the Residence

11:30 AM: Cortege leaves from Residence

12:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Ipoh

(c/o Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, No. 9 Jalan Gurdwara, 30100 Ipoh, Perak)

PATH DA BHOG:

Saturday, 4 April 2026

9:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Dr Gagandeep Singh Mann – 012-312 9800

Dr Harnavindeep Singh Mann – 012-562 9800

Dr Navrajdeep Singh Mann – 012-833 9800

Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann was a highly respected ENT surgeon and former Head of ENT Department at Ipoh General Hospital. He was known for his dedication, compassion, and unwavering service, having touched and healed countless lives throughout his distinguished career.

Deeply loved, missed and fondly remembered by all family members, relatives, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 28 March 2026 | Source: Family

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