Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann (1956 – 2026), Ipoh (Former Head of Department, ENT, Ipoh General Hospital)

Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann a/l B. Mahinder Singh Mann
Ipoh (Former Head of Department, ENT, Ipoh General Hospital)
Village: Pherumann, District Amritsar
31.8.1956 – 28.3.2026
Wife: Datin Mungit Kaur Sandhu
Children / Spouses:
Dr Gagandeep Singh Mann / Jasverenjit Kaur Randhawa
Dr Harnavindeep Singh Mann / Thanita Kaur Gill
Dr Navrajdeep Singh Mann
Grandchildren:
Rheiaa Kaur Mann
Kiaandeep Singh Mann
FUNERAL PROGRAMME
Sunday, 29 March 2026
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Wake at residence at 48, Jln Hassan, Lim Garden, 30100 Ipoh
Monday, 30 March 2026
9:00 AM: Sukhmani Sahib & Kirtan at the Residence
11:30 AM: Cortege leaves from Residence
12:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Ipoh
(c/o Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, No. 9 Jalan Gurdwara, 30100 Ipoh, Perak)
PATH DA BHOG:
Saturday, 4 April 2026
9:30 AM – 11:45 AM
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Dr Gagandeep Singh Mann – 012-312 9800
Dr Harnavindeep Singh Mann – 012-562 9800
Dr Navrajdeep Singh Mann – 012-833 9800
Dato’ Dr Gurdeep Singh Mann was a highly respected ENT surgeon and former Head of ENT Department at Ipoh General Hospital. He was known for his dedication, compassion, and unwavering service, having touched and healed countless lives throughout his distinguished career.
Deeply loved, missed and fondly remembered by all family members, relatives, friends, and the countless lives he touched.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 28 March 2026 | Source: Family
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