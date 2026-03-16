Kuala Pilah sangat welcomes Chet with semagam at historic gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh community in Kuala Pilah gathered at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah on March 14, 2026, to welcome Chet — the Sikh New Year — with a spiritually uplifting semagam filled with Gurbani, kirtan and reflections on the wisdom of the Gurus.

Located in the heart of Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Pilah is a historic royal town that once served as the administrative centre of the state. Though small, it has long been home to a close-knit Sikh community, with the local gurdwara serving as an important spiritual and social hub for generations of Sikh families in the district.

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