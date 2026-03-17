First Mithi Yaad: Mukhtiar Singh Phuman Singh (1931 – 2025)

(First Mithi Yaad)

In loving memory of

Mukhtiar Singh s/o Phuman Singh

22nd April 1931 – 25th April 2025

Our family warmly invites you and your loved ones to join us for the 1st Barsi Kirtan Darbar, followed by the Sahej Path Da Bhog.

Sunday, 22nd March 2026

From 10.00 am to 12.00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Please accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

Malkit 017 – 773 3886

Ranjit 012 – 677 3752

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 17 March 2026 | Source: Family

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