Kulim Sikhs roll first bowling session to mark Sikh new year

Kulim Sikhs first-ever bowling session to celebrate the Sikh New Year on March 15, 2026 — Photo: Supplied to Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Kulim Sikhs organised their first-ever bowling session to celebrate the Sikh New Year with the onset of the month of Chet in the Nanakshahi calendar. About 30 participants — some as young as 10 — turned up for the inaugural event organised by the Kulim Naujawan, making it a lively and family-friendly gathering.

Kulim is a town in the Malaysian state of Kedah and is best known today for the flagship Kulim Hi-Tech Park, one of the country’s key high-technology industrial hubs.

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