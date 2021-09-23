Bhagwan Singh (1921-2021), Taiping

BHAGWAN SINGH S/O MUNSHA SINGH (TAIPING)

26.12.1921 – 13.9.2021

Wife: Late Madam Muthiar Kaur

Children / Spouses:

1) Gurcharn Kaur/ Dr Rathan Singh

2) Dalgit Singh / Thaljit K. Dhillon

3) Paramjit Kaur / Late Sarjeet Singh Gill

Siblings:

1) Ram Singh

2) Jaswant Kaur

3) Late Surjit Kaur

4) Late Ranjit Kaur

5) Late Attar Singh

Grandchildren/ Spouses:

1) Narinderjit Kaur/ Ravinder Singh

2) Ramgit Singh

3) Siranjit Kaur/ Inderpal Singh

4) Anujgit Singh / Jaspreet Kaur

5) Roshanjit Singh

6) Ishagit Kaur

7) Navindeep Singh

Great grandchild: 1) Soniya Git Kaur Sangha

Path da Bhog: 26 September (Sunday) 2021, from 10am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib, Taiping, Perak

Contact:

Dalgit Singh 019 5505747

Jaspreet Kaur 016 2827884

Your time with us was a blessing from Waheguru. Your fatherly role, your humbleness, kindness, and zest for living will always guide us and be an inspiration for all of us. We will forever cherish and love you.

In view of the MCO and strict SOP’s, invitation is extended to family members only. To follow prayers, kindly follow this link (https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84793008288?pwd=RGRmNldDNkkwMlphSjhpQ093MHAvUT09)

Meeting ID: 847 9300 8288 | Passcode: Gf9qvL

