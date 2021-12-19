PJ gurdwara to prepare free hot meals for Klang Valley flood victims

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A gurdwara in Petaling Jaya will start preparing hot vegetarian meals today (19 Dec 2021) for flood victims in the Klang Valley. Thousands of homes have been affected by flash floods after two days of continuous heavy rain.

The continuous heavy rain is expected to continue today in most parts of the country with Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Pahang and Selangor forecast to be the worst hit, according to Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In light of recent events, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) said it will be preparing langgar (free meals) to anyone affected due to this flooding. Most gurdwaras are equipped to prepare meals in large scale, a common feature of Sikh events.

“We will be deliver langgar (free meals) in bulk to these affected areas. We start cooking today,” GSPJ committee president Awtr Singh told Asia Samachar.

The gurdwara has put out a call for assistance and resources. They would require manpower/resources specifically to provide transportation to the affected areas.

Due to the flooding that has affected many families/areas in Klang Valley, last night we received an S.O.S call from Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Tin to receive 6 Guru Maharaj Saroops because their Gurudwara was submerging underwater and is now completely submerged. Many other Gurudwaras are also badly affected.

For assistance, contact GSPJ Flood Foodbank at 010 217 4556. [Number corrected]

