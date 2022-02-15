Inside the daily grind of one of India’s biggest influencer families

The Singhs, one of India’s most-followed social media influencer families, have a total social media following of over 18 million.





By Yashraj Sharma | India |

It’s early in the morning and the Singh family piles into their SUV with pillows, blankets, toys, and snacks. The Singhs — mother and father Ramneek and Puneet, and their three preteen kids, Anaanya, Shanaya, and Siaan — have signed up for the “24 hours living in the car” challenge, and none of them can now leave the vehicle, not even for a loo break, for the next 24 hours.

They spend the day driving around Delhi, vlogging the whole way. As night falls, they park, put their seats back, and go to sleep. Until 3:30 a.m., when 6-year-old Siaan starts nagging to go to the toilet. They give up, a few hours short of their target. More than 3.4 million people watch them fail the challenge.

The Singhs are one of India’s most-followed social media influencer families. With six YouTube channels, five individual Instagram accounts, three Facebook pages, and two accounts on MX TakaTak, they have a total social media following of over 18 million. Their YouTube videos — which offer a peek into their day-to-day life, almost like Keeping Up with the Kardashians on a budget — have been watched over 8 billion times. Each week, the family produces 75 Reels and 35 video posts for Instagram, and 35 Shorts and 20 full-length videos for YouTube, featuring everything from short films and vlogs to dance videos. They have promotional deals with major brands and entertainment studios, even their own merchandise line.

The Singhs are at the forefront of an emerging trend on the Indian internet: family influencers. What started on TikTok, which is now banned in India, has moved to Instagram and YouTube, where relatives — brothers and sisters, mothers and daughters, and grandmothers and grandsons — are making content together. But behind the happy faces on social media, the reality of content creation involving families, and particularly children, can be complex and fraught with risk.

“When parents are the producers, the whole act is synonymous to sending your kid to school and saying, ‘score at least 80% or above,” Shriram Venkatraman, a digital anthropologist who has studied social media families, told Rest of World. “Now, on social media, these kids have to perform every evening. This is like sitting [for] an exam every day.”

Ramneek Singh was introduced to TikTok by a relative in January 2019. Ramneek, who had been running his family’s car dealership for around 20 years, was quickly hooked.

