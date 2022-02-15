Semret Singh (1955-2022), Ipoh

SEMRET SINGH A/L GENDA SINGH

8.7.1955 – 15.2.2022

Wife: Gurdip Kaur d/o Kartal Singh

Children: Jagraj Singh 36, Amarraj Singh 35, Jagroop Singh 32, Pargat Singh 30.

Saskaar / Cremation: To Be Updated

Path da Bhog: To Be Confirmed

Contact: Amarraj Singh 016 – 616 1844

“The cremation details will be announced soon. We are now awaiting for the arrival of some relatives form abroad,” his son Amarraj Singh told Asia Samachar. “For those wanting to pay their last respects, they can do so at the Loke Yew Crematorium, probably on Friday or Saturday.”

SEE ALSO: Two-time SEA Games gold medallist Semret Singh passes away (Asia Samachar, 15 Feb 2022)

| Entry: 15 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |