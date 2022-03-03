Manjit Kaur (1931 – 2022), Seremban





MANJIT KAUR A/P DAN SINGH

4.3.1931 – 26.2.2022

Village: Chandiana, Moga

Mata Ji was the Founder and First President of the Sangam Club in Seremban. She also initiated the formation of the Mel Milaap Club in Seremban. Graceful, creative, musically inclined, cultured and soft spoken. A beautiful soul that touched the lives of many people.

Husband: Late Mehindra Singh S/O Hazara Singh

Children / Spouses:

1) Dr Baldev Singh / Sukh Charan Jit Kaur Sandhu

2) Suresh Singh (USA) / Wendy West

3) Kamaljit Kaur (USA) / Mohan Singh Gill

Grandchildren / Spouses:

1) Trishant Kaur Bassy / Rekesh Singh

2) Dheeraj Singh Bassy

3) Jesse West / Laneka West

4) Raneve West-Singh / Jon Lind

5) Dr Meera Kaur Gill

6) Navjot Singh Gill

Great-grandchildren:

1) Jayden Rahul Singh

2) Rheeya Eesha Kaur

3) Jonathan West

4) Audrey West

5) Tyce West

Path da Bhog: 12th March 2022 (Saturday), from 9:30 to 11:30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Thank you, Waheguru, for sending one of your finest angels to grace our lives.

Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure.

Contact: 012-8318468 (Sukh Charan), 012-2808178 (Trish Bassy)

