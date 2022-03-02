Today’s Gripe: Who You Gonna Call?

By T Sher Singh | Opinion |

There’s never a good time to say what I have to get out of my system today. Or maybe … this IS a good time, especially when we are staring a possible genocide in the face in Ukraine.

It appears that Putin thinks he is unstoppable. The sanctions that the West has been threatening him with are in slow-motion mode and will have no impact. How could they, with Putin who has been preparing for this invasion for months, while the rest of the world has done nothing

Headline from yesterday: “NATO to deploy more troops to Eastern Europe…” Really? What’s the hurry? The Russians are already in Kyiv and you’re talking about deployment sometime in the future?

Everything about the world’s response – or the lack of it, to be more accurate! – stinks to high heaven.

First of all, seeing how the world has behaved in the last few decades, do we really think there there is either a conscience or a supply of guts left in the world?

The Rohingyas in Myanmar were massacred. The world did nothing.

Israel is currently practicing apartheid and carrying out a genocide in Palestine. With the help of US money. The world is doing nothing.

India is brutalizing its Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Dalit and other minorities. And its women. And its farmers. The world is doing nothing.

There are tens of millions of refugees, many of them children, in Europe alone. All are living in extreme hardship, and I mean e-x-t-r-e-m-e! The world is sitting on its hands.

Or worse. We are all tied up in start-ups and bitcoins and NFTs, and of course the stock market, in fact anything that will make the rich richer, but without really producing anything meaningful. Who has time any more for the tired and the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free, or the wretched refuse of the world’s teeming shores. Lady Liberty still looks pretty, but she appears to be passé.

Talking of the rich, particularly the ultra rich: Have you noticed how quiet the world’s billionaires have been these last few days? I would’ve thought that each one of them – Buffet, Musk, Gates, Bezos, and the rest – would have instantly announced that they are severing all relationships with Putin and the Russians.

But alas, the ones who could’ve made a difference are busy with their frolics in outer space and other inane things. What are we going to do with them, and with countries like China, India, Israel and Pakistan, who are unabashedly offering their support to Putin, either directly or tacitly?

T. Sher Singh is a writer, editor and publisher at sikhchic.com. The Sikh media portal, now undergoing a major overhaul to bring it up-to-date with the latest gadgets, aims to be up by Spring.

