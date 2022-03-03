Mata Gurbachan Kaur (1941 – 2022) & Mata Naranjan Kaur (1934 – 2020)

Path Da Bhog:

MATA GURBACHAN KAUR D/O LATE SDR HARNAM SINGH (SEREMBAN) & LATE MATA KARTAR KAUR

02.01.1941 – 16.02.2022

Wife of Late Sdr Darshan Singh (Kuala Pilah)

Dearly missed and forever cherished by:

Son & Daughter in Law

Satwant Singh (USA) and Surinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Kuldeep Kaur

Sharandeep Kaur

Karishmadeep Kaur

Brothers & sister-in-laws , sisters and brothers-in-laws, nephews and nieces.

Second Barsi:

MATA NARANJAN KAUR D/O LATE SDR HARNAM SINGH (SEREMBAN) & LATE MATA KARTAR KAUR

1934 – 2020

Path da Bhog & Second Barsi: 6 March 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. Guru Ka Langar will be served thereafter.

Sardar Tehal Singh and family would like you to treat this as a personal invitation

Contact:

Devinder Singh 012 3919687

Sarjit Kaur 016 3116264

| Entry: 2 March 2022 | Source: Family

