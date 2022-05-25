Mata Charan Kaur (1937 – 2022), Kampung Pandan

MATA CHARAN KAUR D/O LATE CHANAN SINGH
22.4.1937 – 24.5.2022
Mata Charan Kaur was a devoted sewadar at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur her whole life and a pillar of strength for her family and friends. Mataji will be dearly missed and her memories are fondly cherished.
Husband: Late Hardial Singh (ex-Telekom) of Kg Pandan, Kuala Lumpur
Leaving behind 2 sons, 7 daughters, 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 26 May 2022 (Thursday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves from their residence No. 37, Leboh Selar, Taman Teluk Pulai, Klang @ 10am for Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kg Pandan, for last respect
Akhand Paath will be held at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kg Pandan, Kuala Lumpur commencing on 3rd June 2022 @ 9am followed by Path Da Bhog at 11.30 am on Sunday, 5th June 2022. Guru Ka Langgar will be served on all 3 days.
Contact:
Santokh Singh Cheema +6019 210 8137
Baljit Kaur (daughter) +6017 313 1566
Harnek Singh (son) +601 627 11267
| Entry: 25 May 2022 | Source: Family
Condolences to family of Mata JI. Pray her soul with WAHEGURU.
Bless all