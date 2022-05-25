Mata Charan Kaur (1937 – 2022), Kampung Pandan

















MATA CHARAN KAUR D/O LATE CHANAN SINGH

22.4.1937 – 24.5.2022

Mata Charan Kaur was a devoted sewadar at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur her whole life and a pillar of strength for her family and friends. Mataji will be dearly missed and her memories are fondly cherished.

Husband: Late Hardial Singh (ex-Telekom) of Kg Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

Leaving behind 2 sons, 7 daughters, 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 26 May 2022 (Thursday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves from their residence No. 37, Leboh Selar, Taman Teluk Pulai, Klang @ 10am for Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kg Pandan, for last respect

Akhand Paath will be held at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kg Pandan, Kuala Lumpur commencing on 3rd June 2022 @ 9am followed by Path Da Bhog at 11.30 am on Sunday, 5th June 2022. Guru Ka Langgar will be served on all 3 days.

Contact:

Santokh Singh Cheema +6019 210 8137

Baljit Kaur (daughter) +6017 313 1566

Harnek Singh (son) +601 627 11267

﻿

| Entry: 25 May 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here