Jaspal Singh Bal (1941 – 2022), Sentul / Formerly Tenaga Nasional

SDR. JASPAL SINGH BAL S/O LATE GYANI BALWANT SINGH BAL

5.7.1941 – 25.5.2022

Passed away peacefully on 25 May 2022.

Leaving behind wife, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Last respect can be done at their residence at No.12, Jalan Bullion Mewah 9B, Taman Bullion Mewah, 68100, Kuala Lumpur, from 10am to 12.45 pm, 26 May 2022 (Thursday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.45 pm, 26 May 2022 (Thursday) at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Ajitpal Singh 019 331 1333

| Entry: 25 May 2022 | Source: Family

