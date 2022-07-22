Fancy some Punjabi drumming? Check out Sounds of Punjab

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dhol fans can enjoy Punjabi drumming at an event Tunku Abdul Rahman Hall at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (Matic) in Kuala Lumpur today (July 22) and tomorrow (July 23). Dhol Alliance will be showcasing their talent at the Sounds of Punjab billed as Punjab ethnic drumming and dance event. Tickets are going for RM20 and RM50. Contact 016-7160577.

