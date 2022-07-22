Ipoh man still missing, documents found around KLCC

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A 60-year-old Sikh man who went missing on June 10 may be in Kuala Lumpur as his identification card and a few other documents were found in the vicinity of KLCC area.

Ajamair Singh Jalaur Singh was reported missing after leaving his house at Lim Garden in Ipoh, Perak in the evening of 10 June supposedly to withdraw money from the bank.

“His IC and other cards were found at the KLCC area on June 20,” his elder brother Harcharanjit Singh told Asia Samachar.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Harcharanjit at +6019-3629402.

