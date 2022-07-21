Mata Harjit Kaur (1936 – 2021), Ampangan, Seremban

1st Barsi

The family of the late

MATA JI HARJIT KAUR D/O RATTAN SINGH

17.2.1936-23.8.2021

Of Ampangan, Seremban.

One of the “grand old ladies” of Gurdwara Sahib Seremban.

Widow of the Late Saudagar Singh Sidhu (Court Interpreter, Batu Gajah & High Court Muar)



Survived by:-

Children / Spouse

Harbans Kaur (Petaling Jaya) / Dr. Kartar Singh Bhullar

Harminder Kaur (Sydney) / Ir. Ranjit Singh Garewal

Harjinder Singh (Kuala Lumpur)

Karamjit Kaur (Seremban)



Grand Daughters (& Spouses)

Dr. Anisha (Sanjave Walia); Melinda; Dr.Maneesha; Jaspreet (Manmeet Bedi); Sonia; Eeshwer Preet (Ryan Macdonald) and Kiren Preet

Great Grandchildren

Arjan; Rian; Shaan; Rai

Mataji was widowed at the young age of 34 years. In spite of the toughest of circumstances, she took it upon herself to ensure her children were educated. She was strong, resilient and courageous beyond words. She was deeply religious and held onto her faith in Waheguru. She spent her last few years dedicating herself to the Punjabi community of Seremban. She was happiest doing “langgar sewa” at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban. Mataji was loving and doting towards her family. She fought a gallant battle for her health during her last few years and continued in her usual tenacity right till the end. She breathed her last in our company and was comfortable when she left.

Sahej Path da Bhog: 30th July 2022 (Saturday), 9.30 am -12 pm Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path da Bhog, followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban.



Contact: Harjinder Singh 0123852934

Entry: 21 July 2022

