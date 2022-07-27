In Loving Memory: Late Sarinder Kaur (Cindy) (1959 -2021)

In Loving Memory of

LATE SARINDER KAUR (CINDY)

d/o Late Sohan Singh (Maliana)

You were the pillar & strength of our family. No words can describe how much we miss you & how empty our life is without you.

AUG 1959 – AUG 2021

First Barsi (1st Death Anniversary)

PLEASE JOIN US FOR SUKHMANI SAHIB PAATH FOLLOWED BY

KIRTAN AND PAATH DA PHOG FOR HER FIRST BARSI ON

30 July 2022 (Saturday), from 2.00pm – 4.30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa (Add:24, Jalan Raja Alang, 50300 Kuala Lumpur)

Please mark your calendars & kindly treat this as our humble & personal invitation. We hope you can make it as many were not able to attend the funeral due to pandemic SOPs at that time.

Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal,

Love leaves a memory that no one can steal.

Deeply missed by:

Sharonjit Kaur (Daughter), Harvinder Singh (Son In Law), Parineet Kaur (Granddaughter), Brothers, Sister In Laws, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends

In Loving Memory

A life so wonderfully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. She was a person full of love, faith & had a heart of gold. She was a people’s person! Her smile & warm hugs would always make you feel good ~ she had a way to reach one’s heart. She would always go all out for the ones she cared & loved. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she will always be loved beyond words & missed beyond measures.

Mummy,

You may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts, your memories would live in our hearts eternally. We cherish all your sacrifices, care, concern, & genuine love that you have given out unconditionally. We thank you for everything that you have done for us. Even though, no words could justify it. Wherever you are, we know you are in a much better place. We will forever be grateful & thankful for every precious moment spent with you, it surely is an imprint of your presence that you left in our lives.

Missing you!

You will always remain in our hearts…

Contact: Sharon 012-2335792

| Entry: 27 July 2022 | Source: Family

