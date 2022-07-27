Letter: Sikh think tank urges Kejriwal to free Prof Bhullar, other Sikh prisoners who have completed sentences

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Date: July 25, 2022

Honorable Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!

I am writing this letter on behalf of Vishva Sikh Vichar Sanstha International (VSVSI), a Sikh think tank with its membership all over the world. Our aim is to resolve various issues faced by Sikhs through a constructive dialogue in collaboration with other Sikh organizations.

We would like to remind you as well as Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, about the promise made by the Prime Minster of India, Narinder Modi, on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji in November 2019 to release all Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences.

You and Mr. Kejriwal have also been promising the release of Professor Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar ever since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. However, no action has been taken to fulfill these promises. The remarkable thing is that the release of Professor Bhullar only needs the signature of Mr. Kejriwal.

We expect your government to take immediate steps to free Professor Bhullar and all other Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences. According to the Constitution of India, after completing their sentences, they should be treated like any other ordinary citizens.

We request and appeal to you and to the Punjab legislature to rise above party politics and pass a resolution for their immediate release, which is their constitutional right. According to the United Nations Human Rights’ Charter, keeping individuals imprisoned after they have finished their sentence is an inhuman and unlawful practice.

Will you please be so kind to acknowledge receipt of this letter?

With best wishes for the Charhdi Kala of Khalsa Panth.

In the Service of Guru-Panth.

Kuldeep Singh, Chairman, VSVSI

