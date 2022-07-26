Come September, Batik Air will fly to Amritsar and Kolkata

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Batik Air is all set to fly passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Amritsar and Kolkata effective Sept 9 and Sept 30 respectively.

The airline said the first four times weekly flight to Amritsar would operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Its flights to Kolkata will be five times a week, departing Kuala Lumpur International Airport every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, reports New Straits Times, quoting a statement from the company.

The airline had recently announced flights to Indian cities of Mumbai, Kochi and Bangalore.

Batik Air CEO Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said apart from having direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, Australia, the airline will launch on Sept 15, additional flights to Perth via Denpasar, Indonesia.

Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air, underwent a rebranding exercise this year after almost a decade in operation. It had obtained national operational clearances from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for the Boeing 737-8 to fly in Malaysia and internationally.

Batik Air is a subsidiary of the Lion Air Group which also operates Super Jet, Wings Air, Batik Air Indonesia, Biz Jet, Thai Lion Air and Lion Air.

