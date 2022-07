Jaspal Singh Debara Singh (1970 – 2022), Segambut

JASPAL SINGH S/O LATE DEBARA SINGH

30.1.1970 – 26.7.2022

Parents: Late Debara Singh & Late Prakash kaur

Wife: Raginder Kaur

Children: Jagraj Singh, Gurmet Kaur

Siblings: Harpajan Singh, Manjit Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 27 July 2022 (Wednesday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: K1 (012 – 282 7736)



| Entry: 26 July 2022 | Source: Family



