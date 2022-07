Sardar Ashok Singh (1949 – 2022), Ipoh, Perak

SARDAR ASHOK SINGH S/O LATE ROSHAN LAL

19.7.1949 – 18.7.2022

Former Jathedar SNSM Perak Branch

Wife: Sardarni Darshan Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Harpreet Kaur / Harjindar Singh

Grandchildren:

Harjoth Kaur

Prabjoth Singh

Akaaljoth Kaur

Ekjoth Singh

Path da Bhog: 31 July 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12pm, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Sudarshan Singh (012-2880512)

Anil Kumar (017-7841865)

Sushil Kumar (012-2886769)

Harpreet Kaur (017-8808038)

No grief is greater than the departure of such a kind, loving and most amazing person in every way. Your selfless service (sewa) and love helped so many people and transformed their lives.

You touched so many hearts and shall always be remembered for your greatness and sacrifices. You will always be loved and never forgotten.

Waheguru Ji hemesha ang sang rehen!



| Entry: 26 July 2022 | Source: Family



