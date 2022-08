Nermesh Singh (1997 – 2022), Taiping

IN LOVING MEMORY

NERMESH SINGH A/L GURDIB SINGH

12.11.1997 – 10.8.2022

His love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all.

Path da Bhog and Anteem Ardaas: 27 August 2022 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak

Details:

9.30am: Kirtan by Granthi Ji

10.30am: Kirtan by Bhai Yaadvinder Singh (New Zealand Wale)

11.30am: Path da bhog and anteem ardaas

12.15 noon: Hukumnama and Dheg

12.30 noon: Guru Ka Langar

Contact: Dave 019 – 550 4614

CHECK OUT THESE STORIES ON NERMESH SINGH

Pharmacy student bags youth volunteer award

Nermesh Singh’s 3,000km journey to Philippines

Pharmacy student Nermesh Singh wins prize at Italian photography award

| Entry: 20 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here