SNSM elects Paramjeet Singh as 24th jathedar

Long-time volunteer Paramjeet Singh was elected unanimously to lead the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), a Kuala Lumpur headquartered youth organisation that runs one of the world’s largest annual Sikh youth Gurmat camp.

Paramjeet will assume the position of jathedar, as the head of the organisation is called. The jathedar in turn appoints an executive committee to steer the oganisation for the next two years.

The 61-year-old volunteer takes over from Penang-based Harjinder Singh who has completed a two-year term.

Paramjeet is the 24th jathedar of SNSM, following in the footsteps of his late father, Jai Singh, who served as the 11th jathedar, from 1985 to 1988.

Paramjeet had served some 35 years in the aviation engineering sector and is now involved in social humanitarian aid projects.

Speaking immediately after his appointment on Sunday (Aug 14), Paramjeet said: “Let’s keep our doors open. My door will always be open, doesn’t matter which brand, or label, you come under.”

SNSM’s signature events include the Annual Gurmat Parchaar Samelans, Holla Mahala Games and Punjabi Bhasha Mela.

SNSM also owns a 20-acres campsite at Kuala Kubu Bahru, an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur, called Khalsa Land.

SNSM has launched what it calls the Phase 1 of the Khalsa Land development project. This phase includes the construction of a multi-purpose hall, accommodation units and other supporting facilities estimated to cost a total of RM6 million.

Paramjeet takes helm of SNSM at a time when the six-decade old organisation is experiencing an erosion of its Sikhi parchaar (Sikh preaching) leadership and grapples with ways to connect with the present day Sikh youth, especially with the usage of the digital media.

