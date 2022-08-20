Sikh corporate leader watches in awe Singapore’s national day parade

By Jagwinder Singh | Singapore |

Majulah Singapura! Yes, my family finally watched in awe a spectacular Singapore 57th National Day Parade 2022 celebrations as spectators at The Float @ Marina Bay… This time as an invitee for NS55 “Generations of Strength”, the guard of honour salute for past and present national servicemen commemorating our dedication across generations rose my spirits of true patriotism and nationalism for my beloved country! Truly memorable!!!

(The text and photo has been adapted from Jagwinder Singh’s entry at his LinkedIn page. He is the regional director for cross border road network (Asia) at Kuehne+Nagel)

