Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

AMEET KAUR PURBA

(Partner at Law Partnership & Former Partner at Shearn Delamore, Kuala Lumpur)

aged 46 passed away peacefully on 19th August 2022 joining

Dadi Ji: Late Hardial Kaur w/o Late Saudagar Singh

Leaving behind

Nani Ji: Madam Manjit Kaur w/o Late Lall Singh Muker (Lovelace & Hastings)

Father: Ir. Inderjit Singh Purba (Kawalan Teknikal Sdn Bhd)

Mother: Indra Muker

Sister: Dr Raveen Kaur Purba (Melbourne)

Brother / Sister-In-Law / Nephews

Kiranjeet Singh Purba / Rachvin Dhillon / Zoraaver Singh Purba, Armaan Singh Purba

and a host of relatives and friends.

Respects can be paid at their residence 21, Jalan Rumpai, Bukit Bandaraya 59000, Kuala Lumpur from 10.00am on Saturday 20th August 2022.

Cortege leaves the residence at 12.00pm on 20th August 2022 to DBKL Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Cheras at 1.30pm for cremation.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

The family thanks all the doctors and staff at Pantai Hospital KL for their dedication and assistance throughout.

Contact Numbers: 012-2096106 (Mike Muker), 012-6039500 (Samreet)

The legacy you left us,

Was of happiness and love,

And that shines on forever,

From the glorious skies above.

﻿

| Entry: 20 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here